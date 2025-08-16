Charlotte Flair responds after unseen video shows her holding both Women's Tag Team Title belts on SmackDown

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair has responded to a fan-shot video from tonight's episode of SmackDown. In the clip, The Queen can be seen holding both the Women's Tag Team Title belts and posing for the fans during a commercial break.On SmackDown tonight, Alexa Bliss took on Piper Niven in a singles match. While Charlotte was on Bliss' side, Niven came out with Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre. In the end, Bliss picked up the win over Niven with a roll-up.During the commercial break right before the match, Charlotte Flair was seen taking Bliss' belt and then holding up both Women's Tag Team Title belts. A fan quickly shared the clip on X/Twitter. Flair noticed the clip soon after and has now responded to the same, as can be seen below:Alexa Bliss' thoughts on her team-up with Charlotte Flair ahead of SummerSlam 2025At The Biggest Party of the Summer, Alexa Bliss and Charlotte challenged The Judgment Day's Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez for their Women's Tag Team Titles. In the end, the newly-formed team picked up the big win and became the new Women's Tag Team Champions.Shortly before SummerSlam 2025, Alexa Bliss had a chat with FOX News Digital and said the following about her big outing alongside The Queen:&quot;It’s been a hot minute since I’ve been in SummerSlam. So, I’m really excited. It’s been a long time since I’ve been in a tag team. So, this is really exciting and I’m excited because Charlotte and I have a long history and a fun dynamic and I think it’s going to be a lot of fun. We’ll see what happens.&quot; (H/T FOX News Digital)The team-up between Bliss and Charlotte Flair has received massive praise from the WWE Universe so far. After spending almost a decade as a main event star on the main roster, Flair is now doing well as a mid-card act, and fans are welcoming her new direction with open arms.