Charlotte Flair returns to WWE after 414 days; immediately makes huge announcement about her future

Charlotte Flair is back in WWE and has now made a blockbuster announcement. The star wasted no time before making it.

Since December 2023, Charlotte Flair has been missing from action. She was injured during a match and as a result, tore her meniscus, ACL, and MCL as well. This led to the star needing to take time off for surgery and recover before she could return to the ring. The star has been working on her return for some time and regularly posting updates on social media.

Last week, there was a promo that aired that seemed to hint that the Queen would finally be returning to WWE soon. Now, it's been confirmed that the star will be back as on tonight's episode there was a video promo from the star in her first return to the company after one year.

Although she wasn't present in person, Flair addressed the crowd via a video promo and was absolutely clear about what she wanted to do.

Flair announced that she would be part of the Women's Royal Rumble match and was planning on winning it. She then intended to challenge the champion of her choosing at WrestleMania.

Not only is the star back, but she has her future laid out in front of her already with her plans.

