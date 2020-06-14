Charlotte Flair reveals why she is 'frustrated' in WWE right now

Charlotte Flair is not happy with some of the comments towards her

Charlotte Flair is a former RAW, SmackDown and NXT Women's Champion

Charlotte Flair has become one of the biggest Superstars - male or female - in WWE today. The Queen is not only a multi-time RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion but has also held the NXT Women's Champion twice.

Her most recent reign as the NXT Women's Champion came to an end at NXT TakeOver: In Your House when she lost to Io Shirai. While Flair was NXT Women's Champion she was a regular on all three WWE brands - RAW, SmackDown and NXT.

Even though the reason for Charlotte Flair being 'omnipresent' was to have her help the women's division, some fans and critics complained that she is being overexposed and pushed too much.

While speaking on the Wrestling Daft podcast, The Queen revealed that she is frustrated by the criticism, saying that she is stuck in a catch 22 situation.

I think I’m doing some of my best work in my career right now. I realise that because people see me all the time, I just don’t think…it’s not what they’re used to and the expectation is so high

She further stated that it is frustrating because all she wants to do is stay on top of the game.

It’s so frustrating. Because it’s like ‘what am I not supposed to be hungry? Am I not supposed to, you know, always want to be on top? Am I not supposed to be fighting to get better?’ So, I don’t know, it’s like a catch 22. (H/T: Sescoops)

The 12-time Women's Champion Charlotte Flair talked about being on all three brands, saying that the reason for that was for her to help move along other Superstar's storylines instead of hogging the spotlight herself.

Why is Charlotte Flair on all brands?

I think the biggest thing for me? Yes I’m on all three brands. But if you look at my storylines that I’m a part of? I’m a part of someone else’s storyline, it’s not like anything is a Charlotte Flair ‘push.’ Going to SmackDown was not for me, that’s not a push. Charlotte Flair is a ‘name’ and she is coming to SmackDown. Currently, I am just all over the place brand wise; because I am the hardest worker, and I will say that for the women.