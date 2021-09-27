Charlotte Flair breaks fourth wall and reveals why she destroyed Lilly at Extreme Rules

Charlotte Flair has revealed the reason behind destroying Lilly at tonight's Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

Flair defeated Bliss by pinfall to retain the title. Post-match, The Queen took Lilly and ripped it into pieces, which led to a brawl between Flair and Bliss.

Charlotte Flair then left for the back, leaving Alexa Bliss in a state of anger over the destruction of Lilly. Soon after, Flair posted a tweet reacting to Lilly's destruction. She also appeared in a backstage interview to reveal why she destroyed the doll.

Flair broke the fourth wall during her interview and addressed Bliss by her real name. Flair stated that the woman she faced tonight was the old Alexa, and that was what the fans wanted to see.

"The Alexa I faced tonight was the old Alexa. It was the Alexa I saw when she held the RAW Women’s Championship multiple times. Tonight, she fought me and faced me. Yes, I’m still the Queen, but that’s the Lexi we all want to see. I don’t want to hear about Lilly.

“Ripping up Lilly was a wakeup call. A wakeup call to remind her that she’s still a champion at heart,” said Charlotte. H/T WrestlingInc

Alexa Bliss would like nothing more than to exact revenge on Charlotte Flair

Alexa Bliss was devastated over the loss of Lilly tonight. At WrestleMania 37, Bliss distracted The Fiend that led to his loss against Randy Orton. On RAW the next night, she made it clear that she didn't need The Fiend anymore. Bliss went on to introduce Lilly to the WWE Universe.

The doll was a mainstay on WWE RAW for months on end and was incredibly close to Bliss. Tonight, Charlotte Flair put an end to Lilly following her title win over Bliss. Flair's post-match actions are an indication that we haven't seen the end of this rivalry.

Charlotte Flair won the RAW Women's title at SummerSlam 2021 in a Triple Threat match against Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley. She has beaten Bliss as well and could move on to face a new challenger. Whether Bliss will allow her to move on is an entirely different question.

