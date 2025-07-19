Charlotte Flair reveals unexpected match for SummerSlam 2025 after asking Adam Pearce

By Rohit Nath
Modified Jul 19, 2025 00:25 GMT
The Queen used her position of power (Pic Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)
The Queen used her position of power (Pic Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)

Charlotte Flair is beginning to find a new lease of life on WWE SmackDown after teaming up with Alexa Bliss. They might be more than just temporary allies now, as Flair used her power to get Adam Pearce to give her a huge match for SummerSlam 2025.

Charlotte Flair teamed up with Alexa Bliss at WWE Evolution in an unsuccessful effort against WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez (who filled in for Liv Morgan). The match also involved The Kabuki Warriors from RAW & the highly-acclaimed "ZaRuca" from NXT.

Although Flair & Bliss weren't successful at Evolution, The Queen is still just that: The Queen. Therefore, she told Alexa Bliss that she just went up to Adam Pearce and secured a WWE Women's Tag Team Title shot at SummerSlam 2025. Bliss was visibly surprised that it was possible to just do that.

Charlotte then reminded Alexa Bliss why she was The Queen of WWE. Now that the two women's world title matches are confirmed, with Naomi being on RAW, and Jade Cargill vying for Tiffany Stratton's title, it leaves no room for anybody else.

Charlotte asked Alexa Bliss to accompany her to the ringside as she successfully defeated Raquel Rodriguez.

So it is official: Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss will be facing Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at SummerSlam 2025.

Edited by Rohit Nath
