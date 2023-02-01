Charlotte Flair reveals winning a major match on SmackDown was a last-minute decision

Charlotte Flair shocked the wrestling world when she made a surprising return to the company and challenged the Baddest Woman on the Planet. However, Flair revealed that it was a last-minute decision to put the title on her from Rousey after her return.

In 2022, Ronda Rousey made a return to the company after over three years of hiatus and won the Women's Royal Rumble match. She quickly went to SmackDown and began feuding with Charlotte Flair for the title. In their last match, she won the title and Flair went on a hiatus.

In December 2022, Charlotte Flair made her return to the company and challenged the Rowdy One for the SmackDown Women's Championship and won the title. Speaking on Out Of Character podcast, The Queen revealed that winning the SmackDown Women's Championship was a last-minute decision:

"I didn't find out I was winning the title until I got there. I didn't have my gear with me. My amazing cleaning lady brought me my gear. I should've known better. I'm coming to a wrestling show, like I just brought my outfit. I thought I was just going to be like a walkout surprise cause I've been gone for so long that there really didn't need to be any major fireworks but when I got there, they were like you need your gear." (From 20:53 to 21:25)

The Queen won her seventh SmackDown Women's Championship by defeating Ronda Rousey, who was in her second reign as SmackDown Women's Champion.

Charlotte Flair is currently feuding with Sonya Deville on SmackDown

After over half a year of hiatus, Charlotte Flair returned to the company after dealing with several injuries. On her first night back, she was back on the top again.

A week later, The Queen appeared on SmackDown and was interrupted by Sonya Deville, who wanted a title shot. Flair and Deville got into an impromptu title match where The Queen defeated Deville in no time.

However, Sonya Deville began following Flair on every show as she wanted another shot at the title. After Deville haggled Flair enough, the champion agreed to give her another shot after Royal Rumble.

On the upcoming episode of SmackDown, Charlotte Flair will once again defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against Sonya Deville ahead of Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania 39 Premium Live Events.

Do you think Sonya Deville and dethrone The Queen and become the next SmackDown Champion? Sound off in the comment section below.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit the Out of Character podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Is The Undertaker returning to WWE in a new role? A WWE Hall of Famer thinks so. Click here for more

Poll : 0 votes