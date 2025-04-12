Charlotte Flair’s attack on Tiffany Stratton impresses WWE veteran; claims he's excited for their matchup (Exclusive) 

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently spoke about the buildup of Charlotte Flair vs. Tiffany Stratton. The two stars will face each other for the WWE Women's Championship.

The two went off the rails last week, hitting each other with verbal jabs. Charlotte and Tiffany didn't hold back, going off-script and insulting each other. This feud was taken to another level this week when The Queen attacked Stratton after her match against Roxanne Perez.

This week on BroDown with host Mac Davis, Mantell stated that he was excited about Flair vs. Tiffany at the Show of Shows. The wrestling veteran noted that the two stars seemed to have legitimate heat, lending more credibility to their feud. He felt this week's exchange set the stage for their match at the Show of Shows. Dutch added that he was also excited for the Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena match.

"Hey, usually I'm the one who's bi**hing and moaning. But there are a couple of matches I'm interested in seeing. I'm interested in seeing now, Charlotte Flair and Tiffany. I'm interested in seeing that. They covered that tonight; they said they were sent home. Apparently not because Charlotte Flair showed up later. So they're a bunch of liars. That's the first thing. And I'm kind of interested to see Cody and Cena. I'm kind of interested in that," Mantell said. [From 1:52 onwards]

Several WWE officials rushed out to separate Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton. SmackDown announcer and former wrestler Wade Barrett stepped in to stop Flair from getting fired for her attack on the WWE Women's Champion.

