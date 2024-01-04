Charlotte Flair's ex-protege admits she wants to "explore other options" instead of a WWE return

Charlotte Flair will be out of action for at least nine months, meaning she will miss virtually three-quarters of 2024. It's a big loss for the fans. However, interestingly, her former protege is currently not looking for a WWE return.

The star in question is Dana Brooke, who was released by WWE in 2023 after a decade with the company. Despite not getting heavily pushed in the women's division, she was recognized by many for her talents and was pushed in the beginning before she was ready. She was allied with Charlotte Flair, with the intention reportedly to make her the next major female star, a plan that never panned out.

When Charlotte Flair's ex-protege Dana Brooke was asked on Instagram about a WWE return, she declined and said she was exploring other options.

"I'm super excited to explore other options and control my destiny," she wrote.

Dana Brooke's response on Instagram

It seems to be a smart move on her part to build herself back up should the door ever be open again.

Andrade El Idolo sent a touching message of support to Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair's husband, meanwhile, revealed that he is done with All Elite Wrestling after a few years with the company.

As of this writing, there is only speculation about a WWE return, and it seems to be the logical move for him to make.

Addressing his wife's knee injury and time away from the ring, he sent a major message of support on Instagram:

"We wish you a HAPPY NEW YEAR!!! @charlottewwe #mami , I know that this year ends in a way that you never imagined, but I know you as a partner and wife, and you will return in 2024 much better than before. I understand that it will be very difficult because it is your first knee injury and you love the business, but you also love challenges and this is one of them and the day you return no one will stop you."

He added that he was grateful to be able to call Charlotte his wife and told her to remember who she was.