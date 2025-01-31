Charlotte Flair's in-ring skills could skyrocket; wrestling legend makes bold prediction about her return (Exclusive)

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently discussed Charlotte Flair's chances of winning the Royal Rumble. The star will compete in the high-profile matchup this year.

Flair's last match was on the December 8, 2023 edition of SmackDown where she lost to Asuka. Since then, the star has been away from WWE TV. However, she was recently featured in a video package announcing her return and participation in this year's Royal Rumble match.

On the latest episode of Smack Talk, Apter suggested that Charlotte Flair looks to be on a different level from her vignettes. The veteran journalist felt The Queen would return with a more refined working style that would make her even more formidable in the ring. He felt Flair would win the Rumble but hinted that Jade Cargill also had an outside chance as an underdog.

Trending

"It's a new Charlotte. She looks different, I think her work is gonna be streamlined, and even better, which is amazing if it's possible which I do think. I think Charlotte is gonna wind up winning. But I think Jade Cargill is a possible surprise that again, I don't know why no one else is talking about." [From 10:53 onwards]

Check out which wrestler EC3 finds cute RIGHT HERE

As per a recent report from WrestleVotes, Charlotte Flair is rumored to have another title reign after her return.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if The Queen can win the Royal Rumble for the second time in her career.

If you use quotes from this article, please embed the video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcript.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback