Charlotte Flair's injury might open up a spot for popular star's WWE debut; according to wrestling veteran 

Former WCW star Disco Inferno feels Charlotte Flair's injury has paved the way for Jade Cargill to emerge as a breakout star.

Flair injured her knee a couple of weeks ago on SmackDown while working a match with Asuka. It was later reported that she had suffered a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus. She is scheduled to undergo surgery in January and will be missing from in-ring action for the foreseeable future.

On a recent episode of Keepin' it 100, Inferno mentioned that WWE was working to improve Cargill's in-ring skills. The former wrestler felt that the company did not want to harm her image by bringing her on TV before she was ready.

"If you watched her matches, she had a lot of stinkers back in AEW because she was working with green, indie girls. You gotta get rid of your bad indie habits. That's one thing they corrected. They're like she still has these bad habits she's gonna need a little more time. I think she commented on this too, 'I am working to improve.' You can't put her out there and put her in a situation which will harm her value."

However, Inferno felt that with The Queen out of action for several months, WWE might just pull the trigger and have Cargill show up on SmackDown.

"Now she'll come back probably sooner than later because now Charlotte's out. So now there's a spot that needs to be filled and they'll bring her in pretty soon." [From 0:28 - 1:10]

Charlotte Flair recently renewed her contract with WWE

Over the last few years, Charlotte Flair has managed to cement herself as one of the biggest stars of the company, male or female. She is the most decorated woman in WWE history, with 14 World Championships to her name.

The Queen recently inked her contract extension with WWE. Reports indicate that the new contract is a substantial increase in pay for the star and will keep her with the company for several years.

On the other hand, Cargill did make some appearances for WWE but still hasn't made her in-ring debut.

