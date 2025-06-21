Charlotte Flair's next major feud teased on SmackDown

Charlotte Flair's next possible storyline feud was teased during SmackDown. The Queen lost to this star recently.

Charlotte Flair was out for the entirety of 2024 due to a severe injury she suffered in December 2023. Upon returning at the 2025 Royal Rumble, she won the contest but was unable to defeat Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 41. In an attempt to redeem herself, she participated in the Queen of the Ring Tournament against Alexa Bliss, Alba Fyre, and Candice LeRae.

During the Fatal Four-way match, Charlotte had the bout won when she locked Alba Fyre in the Figure Eight. However, Alexa Bliss took advantage of this and hit Sister Abigail on Candice LeRae to pick up the win. Following the match, Flair and Bliss had an intense staredown.

Tonight on SmackDown, Chelsea Green and the Secret Hervice confronted Bliss after her loss to Asuka. Chelsea said that she should've won the match last week, but she wasn't in the arena. As Bliss was about to challenge her to a match, the Queen stepped in and challenged Green instead.

After Chelsea and the Secret Hervice left, Bliss told Charlotte Flair that she didn't need her help, but the latter informed her that she didn't help her anyway and walked away as the former looked on intensely, teasing a possible feud in the future.

It will be interesting to see when these two women will lock horns in a singles match.

