Charlotte Flair's WWE career is in danger now, says veteran; reveals the issue 

Charlotte Flair has a major issue in WWE at the moment. A veteran has spoken on it.

Vince Russo was on The Wrestling Outlaws with EC3 and Dr. Chris Featherstone, where they discussed the issues surrounding Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton. He said Charlotte was extremely talented and felt that she was one of the best in WWE right now. He added that he had always believed in the star as well.

However, Russo pointed out that Charlotte Flair had an attitude, and it was showing. He said that her attitude would kill her, and he saw it happening right now. The veteran went on to reveal that the issue for her in WWE was that if you had political problems in that locker room, none of the talent in the world mattered.

"I think Charlotte's great. I've said that all along. I saw Charlotte in NXT and I thought she was great. I think there's some credence to that. I got to tell you, her attitude's going to kill her. I see it happening right now, I see it a mile away. You could be the greatest wrestler on the planet, man, if you've got political problems in that locker room, it doesn't matter. It's not going to matter. I think on a talent basis, she is gifted, man," Russo said. (00:53 - 1:31)

He ended by mentioning again that he felt that Charlotte was still very talented.

