Charlotte Flair's WWE return date predicted by veteran after recent vignette

Charlotte Flair is expected to return to WWE in the coming weeks. A wrestling veteran recently predicted the exact date of The Queen's comeback. The name being discussed is Jonathan Coachman.

The 14-time Women's Champion has been out of action since December 2023 when she suffered multiple knee injuries during a match against Asuka on SmackDown. Over the past few months, she has shared several videos of her recovery process on social media. Last Friday on SmackDown, WWE aired a Charlotte Flair vignette, teasing her return.

On the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, wrestling veteran Jonathan Coachman predicted that The Queen could make her comeback at Royal Rumble on February 1, 2025.

"Charlotte Flair, they've been teasing her comeback. Probably gonna be at the Royal Rumble. She's been out for a long time. She had a serious injury," Coachman said. [24:39 - 24:46]

WWE analyst thinks Charlotte Flair will win the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble

Charlotte Flair is arguably the greatest female superstar in history. One of The Queen's biggest accomplishments in the Stamford-based company is winning the 2020 Women's Royal Rumble match.

On his Notsam Wrestling podcast, WWE analyst Sam Roberts predicted that the 38-year-old would win this year's Royal Rumble, marking her second victory in the annual elimination match.

"Charlotte is my pick to win the Women's Royal Rumble this year right now, but who knows? Who knows she'll even be back."

Flair is not the only female superstar expected to return at Royal Rumble. Alexa Bliss and Becky Lynch are also rumored to make their comeback. The Goddess has been absent for nearly two years. Meanwhile, The Man reportedly left the company last year after her contract expired. However, it is rumored that she has signed a new deal.

