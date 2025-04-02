Charlotte Flair, Samantha Irvin & others react as Randy Orton's wife, Kim, sends an emotional message

Randy Orton celebrated his 45th birthday on April 1, 2025. His wife, Kim Orton, recently posted a picture of them with a heartfelt caption. Many stars of the wrestling world including Charlotte Flair and Samantha Irvin reacted to the post with well wishes.

The 14-time world champion's wife Kim Orton posted a picture of them on a boat, wishing her husband a happy birthday. Kim and The Viper have the same birthday and the former talked about how it was the best birthday gift she could ask for.

"Just wanted to wish the love of my life @randyorton a very happy birthday. Sharing a birthday with you has been my bday gift since the day we met 💕there’s not a person alive that could understand me the way you do and love me the way that you do. I’m so appreciative to you for that. You’re my best friend and you always will be. My heart beats for you my love."

Many major stars from the wrestling world including Charlotte Flair, Renee Paquette, Natalya, and Samantha Irvin wished the couple a happy birthday with their comments.

"Happy Birthday yall" wrote Charlotte.

"Happy birthday guys!!!" wrote Renee.

"Happy birthday to you both !!!!!!" wrote Natalya.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY! Love ya'll" wrote Samantha.

Stars from the wrestling world wish Randy and Kim a Happy Birthday (Image via Instagram)

Apart from this, several other stars also liked Kim's post including Cassie Lee (fka Peyton Royce), Maryse, and Maxxine Dupri.

Several stars liked Kim Orton's post (Image via Instagram)

Randy Orton to face Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 41

Randy Orton's name has become synonymous with the Show of Shows. Orton has a total of 19 appearances at the Showcase of the Immortals. The legend will be in his 20th WrestleMania this year when he faces Kevin Owens in Sin City.

Randy Orton and Owens have been feuding since the latter half of 2024 when Owens attacked Orton after turning on Cody Rhodes. The two were even set to have a match at Crown Jewel but got into a brawl instead.

Randy returned to WWE at the Elimination Chamber event after KO beat Sami in an Unsanctioned Match.

The two will face each other at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas to settle the score. It remains to be seen who will emerge victorious.

