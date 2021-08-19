"She really is going to be the future of this division" - Charlotte Flair on top WWE star

Charlotte Flair has lavished praise on her rival Rhea Ripley, predicting that the former RAW Women's Champion will be the future of the WWE women's division.

Ahead of SummerSlam, where Charlotte Flair will face Rhea Ripley and current RAW Women's Champion Nikki A.S.H., Flair stated she is proud of the Australian. In an interview with Cultaholic, Flair said Ripley has come a long way in her WWE career.

"Seeing her growth, seeing her take the ball and run with it, seeing her being thrown into high pressure situations - WrestleMania with me, WrestleMania with Asuka," said Charlotte Flair. "We have been working live events against each other and, when I look across that ring, I go: 'she really is going to be the future of this division'. I'm extremely proud of her, set aside our storyline and set aside my character, she's really come a long way."

Charlotte Flair also praised her other opponent this coming Saturday, Nikki A.S.H., for evolving her character over the last few months. Although she has plenty of respect for both her opponents, Flair believes she will walk out of SummerSlam as the RAW Women's Champion once again.

Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley's WWE rivalry

Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley's rivalry began way back in 2019, when Ripley defeated Flair and Sasha Banks ahead of Survivor Series.

Their rivalry was rekindled last year when then-women's Royal Rumble winner Flair chose to face Ripley at WrestleMania 36. Flair won the NXT Women's Championship at The Show of Shows, before she lost the title to Io Shirai.

Flair was inserted into the feud between Ripley and Asuka, before The Queen once again won the RAW Women's title at the Money in The Bank pay-per-view when she defeated Ripley.

Seth Rollins speaks to Sportskeeda about that 'Dean Ambrose' comment right here. Check it out!

Edited by Arvind Sriram