Charlotte Flair recently underwent surgery and is expected to take time off from WWE until later this year.

Charlotte Flair recently joined Cameo. In a recent session, Charlotte answered a number of questions from a fan. One fan asked Charlotte who she would want as a manager in a role similar to how JJ Dillon had managed her father, Ric Flair, and the Four Horsemen.

i will destroy you in the most beautiful way possible pic.twitter.com/tOg21xJxgJ — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) July 18, 2020

Charlotte named current SmackDown star Alexa Bliss as her idea manager in the future. 'The Queen' put over Alexa Bliss' ability on the mic and also revealed that she had always wanted to wrestle Bliss:

I know - maybe, Alexa Bliss. She's got a mouth on her. And not taking away from her wrestling ability because I've always wanted to wrestle her, but I would have her as my J.J. H/T: WINC

The Fiend attacked Alexa Bliss on the last episode of WWE SmackDown to close the show. We could see Alexa Bliss play a significant role in the ongoing feud between The Fiend and the WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman.

Charlotte Flair discusses her return to WWE NXT

"Every match she goes in is a 5 star match. She's incredible." - Former @WWENXT Women's Champion @RealPaigeWWE on the NEW NXT Women's Champion @MsCharlotteWWE. #WWEBackstage pic.twitter.com/L0w54KlGMF — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) April 8, 2020

In a recent interview, Flair opened up about her return to the Black and Yellow brand and spoke about why she didn't consider it as a demotion:

I don’t look at anything as a demotion. I just look, here I am full circle in my career, like the fact that the NXT Title was defended at WrestleMania still kinda blows my mind. Because I went through those steps of going through FCW to NXT, from Tampa to Orlando, having those first TakeOvers, traveling outside of Florida to now you’re telling me the NXT Title is defended at WrestleMania? I took so much pride in that.

Charlotte Flair returned to NXT after winning the Royal Rumble and went on to win the NXT Women's Championship from Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania. Flair's 63-day reign as WWE NXT Women's Champion came to an end at TakeOver: In Your House, where Io Shirai won a triple threat match to win the gold.