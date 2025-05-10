Charlotte Flair seemingly walks out of WWE on SmackDown; Gets confronted by 32-year-old dream opponent

"The Queen" Charlotte Flair seemingly walked out of WWE on SmackDown, just one night before Backlash 2025. In her first promo after WrestleMania, she slammed the mic down and walked away, only to get confronted by a dream opponent of hers.

This week on SmackDown, the record-breaking former Women's Champion Charlotte Flair announced that she would be restarting her pursuit of the WWE Women's Championship held by Tiffany Stratton. She showed an image of a beaten-down Stratton after her win at WrestleMania, stating that the Champion very likely didn't enjoy her 'Mania moment.

However, Flair wasn't having it with the disrespect from the crowd and threatened to walk away from WWE if they didn't show her respect. Entitled and annoyed, she slammed the mic down and walked away, but the 32-year-old Jade Cargill. When Cargill got to the ring, she told Charlotte that she had her chance, but it was to the back of the line after this.

This was because Jade Cargill, the 32-year-old star, has been in full pursuit of the WWE Women's Championship after WrestleMania 41. She came out for a match against Nia Jax.

Meanwhile, Charlotte Flair was told off by Nick Aldis backstage for her behavior and as she was about to enter her car, the door slammed shut. It was the returning Alexa Bliss, who simply said, "Let's chat".

Things are about to get interesting on SmackDown.

