Charlotte Flair took to social media to send out a message after this week's episode of WWE SmackDown. She lost a match that she was just a few seconds away from winning.

The 14-time women's champion collided with Alexa Bliss, Candice LeRae, and Alba Fyre in a fatal 4-way Queen of the Ring tournament match. Even though she has referred to herself as "The Queen" for many years, Flair has never held the crown before. She had the opportunity to solidify herself as Queen of WWE, but it didn't go her way. During the match, she locked Alba Fyre in the Figure 8, but the latter only tapped out when the bout was already over.

Alexa Bliss won the match after hitting Candice LeRae with an Abigail DDT. It happened at the same time while Fyre was locked in the submission. After the show, Charlotte Flair took to X/Twitter to issue a statement. She posted a photo of herself from the show and wrote:

"A picture is worth a thousand words. #SmackDown."

You can check out the tweet below:

Even though Charlotte Flair won't win the Queen of the Ring tournament this year, she'll still go down as one of the most decorated women in WWE history.

