  • Charlotte Flair sends a big reminder to the WWE Universe ahead of Royal Rumble return

By Israel Lutete
Modified Feb 01, 2025 05:42 GMT
Charlotte Flair will be in the Rumble (Images via her Instagram and WWE.com)
Charlotte Flair took to social media to send a reminder to the WWE Universe during this week's episode of SmackDown. She will make her return to the company tonight at the Royal Rumble.

The Queen is one of the biggest female stars of all time and the most decorated woman in the company's history. She is a 14-time women's champion, the 2020 Royal Rumble winner, and a WrestleMania main eventer. She has shared the ring with some of the best female wrestlers of all time, including Trish Stratus, Becky Lynch, and Asuka.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, WWE aired another video package to promote Charlotte Flair's return. The Queen referred to herself by several things, including a history maker, groundbreaker, and self-made woman of WWE. She reiterated what she said in the video on X, reminding everyone who she is.

"THEE Record breaking History making Never scared Always prepared self made and always paid Woman of WWE," she wrote.

Charlotte Flair has won a Royal Rumble match before, so she knows what she has to do to emerge victorious tonight. However, it won't be easy since it'll be her first match in over a year.

Edited by Angana Roy
