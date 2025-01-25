Charlotte Flair sends bold message after announcing 2025 Royal Rumble return

  • home icon
By Abhilash Mendhe
Modified Jan 25, 2025
WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair has broken her silence on her upcoming return. The Queen announced her return on tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown and will enter the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble match.

Charlotte is a former Women's Royal Rumble winner. She won the free-for-all in 2020 and defeated Rhea Ripley for the NXT Women's Championship at WrestleMania 36. Flair has been out of action with an injury for over a year.

On SmackDown, Charlotte Flair appeared in a vignette and declared her return. She will be a participant in the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble match. She then took to X/Twitter to react to the announcement:

"I come back harder than a 90’s trend— 💅🏼," she wrote.

It won't be easy for Flair to survive the 30-woman match at the Royal Rumble PLE. Some of WWE's biggest female stars will compete in the match, eyeing a Women's title shot at The Show of Shows.

It remains to be seen if the Queen can replicate her success from five years ago and go on to win a championship match on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Many fans are speculating that a Charlotte Flair vs. Tiffany Stratton match could be in the works for the mega event.

Edited by Angana Roy
