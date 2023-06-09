Charlotte Flair sends cryptic message amid WWE hiatus 

It's been several months since Charlotte Flair was last seen on WWE TV, and it looks like The Queen is no closer to making her return to the ring if her recent updates are anything to go by.

Flair has been taking a much-needed break from WWE and has recently been seen on holiday with her husband, AEW Superstar Andrade.

Her most recent update uses the famous "Well Behaved Women Seldom Make History" quote that was once used by AJ Lee.

Flair appears to be teasing some sort of project either outside of WWE or as part of her return to the company.

Charlotte Flair last wrestled in WWE at WrestleMania 39

Charlotte Flair last wrestled for WWE in April, where she defended her SmackDown Women's Championship against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39, but The Queen came up short. This was a rematch from several years earlier when it was Ripley who walked into WrestleMania as the NXT Women's Champion and was dethroned by Flair.

Since then, Ripley has dominated WWE and has taken the spot that was left open by Flair whilst also defending her SmackDown Women's Championship whenever needed.

There is a belief that there is no female wrestler on the roster who can defeat Rhea Ripley at the moment, but it looks like Charlotte Flair could be the woman to make her return and finally put The Nightmare in her place.

Flair has defeated Ripley in a championship match in the past, but she was a completely different star back at WrestleMania 36. Now The Nightmare has evolved into one of the biggest stars in the company since.

Do you think Flair will make her return to WWE and pick up where she left off in the feud with Rhea Ripley on Monday Night RAW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

