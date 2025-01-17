Charlotte Flair sends inspiring message amid injury hiatus

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Jan 17, 2025 03:21 GMT
Charlotte Flair
Charlotte Flair is a former SmackDown Women's Champion (Images via Flair's X)

Charlotte Flair has been injured and out of action for a long time. Despite her absence, she has sent an inspiring message.

Charlotte has to be one of the greatest female WWE stars ever. During her WWE tenure, she has remained at the top of the women's division and won various women's world championships 16 times, putting her on par with John Cena and Ric Flair.

Charlotte's quest to capture her 17th Women's Title had to be put on hold when she suffered an injury during her match against Asuka on the December 8, 2023 episode of SmackDown. It was later reported that she tore her ACL, MCL, and meniscus and would be out of action for a considerable amount of time. Since then, Flair has not been seen on WWE TV.

also-read-trending Trending

Amid her absence, she recently posted a video of herself running with a knee brace with a caption that read:

Charlotte Flair to return and wrestle a CURRENT CHAMPION?

"It's ME vs ME. Always has been, always will be."

Check out her tweet here:

Magnum T.A. believes Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair will have the best match in women's wrestling

Charlotte Flair has faced every top female star on the WWE roster during her illustrious career. However, there is one star she has yet to face - Tiffany Stratton. Stratton got the call-up to the main roster after Charlotte got injured. Hence, the two women never crossed paths. Now that Stratton holds the WWE Women's Championship, Flair will have her eye on the Buff Barbie when she returns.

Speaking on Straight Talk With The Boss podcast, Magnum T.A. said that Stratton and Flair will have the best women's wrestling match in history.

"[Tiffany Stratton] and Charlotte Flair will probably set the stage and have the best women's match in the history of wrestling," he said. [From 29:21 to 29:28]

youtube-cover

It will be interesting to see if Charlotte will challenge Tiffany Stratton after returning from injury.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी