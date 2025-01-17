Charlotte Flair sends inspiring message amid injury hiatus

Charlotte Flair has been injured and out of action for a long time. Despite her absence, she has sent an inspiring message.

Charlotte has to be one of the greatest female WWE stars ever. During her WWE tenure, she has remained at the top of the women's division and won various women's world championships 16 times, putting her on par with John Cena and Ric Flair.

Charlotte's quest to capture her 17th Women's Title had to be put on hold when she suffered an injury during her match against Asuka on the December 8, 2023 episode of SmackDown. It was later reported that she tore her ACL, MCL, and meniscus and would be out of action for a considerable amount of time. Since then, Flair has not been seen on WWE TV.

Amid her absence, she recently posted a video of herself running with a knee brace with a caption that read:

"It's ME vs ME. Always has been, always will be."

Magnum T.A. believes Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair will have the best match in women's wrestling

Charlotte Flair has faced every top female star on the WWE roster during her illustrious career. However, there is one star she has yet to face - Tiffany Stratton. Stratton got the call-up to the main roster after Charlotte got injured. Hence, the two women never crossed paths. Now that Stratton holds the WWE Women's Championship, Flair will have her eye on the Buff Barbie when she returns.

Speaking on Straight Talk With The Boss podcast, Magnum T.A. said that Stratton and Flair will have the best women's wrestling match in history.

"[Tiffany Stratton] and Charlotte Flair will probably set the stage and have the best women's match in the history of wrestling," he said. [From 29:21 to 29:28]

It will be interesting to see if Charlotte will challenge Tiffany Stratton after returning from injury.

