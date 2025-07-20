Charlotte Flair sends a message after defeating current WWE champion

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair has sent a message on X after her big win over a reigning champion. The Queen defeated RAW's Raquel Rodriguez, who is the current Women's Tag Team Champion with Roxanne Perez.Tonight, WWE fans in Corpus Christi were treated to a live event featuring some of the biggest stars from RAW and SmackDown. Charlotte Flair, who is signed with the blue brand, took on RAW's Raquel Rodriguez in a singles match.In the end, The Queen picked up a win over the Women's Tag Team Champion. She later put up a post on her official X handle, as can be seen below:&quot;THANK YOU #WWECorpus 🫶🏻💙💎 great crowd!&quot;Charlotte has been in the main event spotlight for the better part of her 10-year run on the main roster. She's currently involved in an angle with Alexa Bliss, who has been a fan favorite for quite some time now. Charlotte and Bliss teamed up in a Fatal Four-Way tag team match for the Women's Tag Team Championship at Evolution 2025, but the duo failed to capture the belts.At SummerSlam 2025, Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair will take on Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez in a Women's Tag Team Title match. Judging by Flair and Bliss' popularity among fans at the moment, the duo will likely win the titles and start a lengthy reign.