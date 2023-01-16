Charlotte Flair sends a message to fans after weekend shows

Charlotte Flair recently sent a heartfelt message to her fans after the weekend's live shows.

After months of speculation, Charlotte finally returned to WWE on the final SmackDown of 2022. She challenged Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Championship and defeated her.

What was even more shocking than her return was the fan reaction. The stadium erupted when her music and The Queen herself said she was overwhelmed by the response she received from the fans.

Following that win, Charlotte defended her title against Sonya Deville and ended up on the winning side. This past weekend, Flair was present at the WWE live event shows where she probably wrestled and based on her tweet, it looks like she had a good outing.

Following the successful house shows, Flair took to Twitter to thank her fans for a great weekend.

"THANK YOU for a great weekend!! #ThePeoplesQueen 👑," wrote Charlotte.

You can check out her tweet below:

Zelina Vega teased challenging Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Champion

Zelina Vega also shocked the fans when she returned to SmackDown a couple of months ago and aligned herself with Legado Del Fantasma. Since then, she has been unstoppable.

Therefore it shouldn't be a surprise that she is already eyeing a SmackDown Women's Championship match against Charlotte Flair. The Legado Del Fantasma member recently took to Twitter to react to a picture suggesting that she has got an eye on the SmackDown Women's Championship.

In the graphic, which was shared on the social media platform, Santos Escobar can be seen holding the WWE Championship. In the same graphic, Zelina has the SmackDown Women's Championship around her waist.

"Spoiler alert," wrote Zelina Vega.

WWE have pushed Zelina Vega before so it won't be a bad idea if they decide to give her a title shot against Charlotte.

Do you think we will get to see Charlotte Flair vs. Zelina Vega? Sound off in the comments section.

