Charlotte Flair sends a message to Rey Mysterio on Twitter

WWE legend Rey Mysterio received a heartfelt message from Charlotte Flair after being announced as the first inductee into the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame.

Mysterio is one of the greatest wrestlers to ever step foot in the squared circle. He is one of the few wrestlers in the industry who has managed to secure a massive fan following across the globe. He is also one of the biggest merch-sellers in the company's history.

WWE recently made a huge announcement and revealed that Rey Mysterio will be inducted into the 2023 Hall of Fame. Wishes poured in for the legendary luchador from all corners of the pro wrestling world.

Mysterio's former WWE rival Andrade El Idolo also shared a heartfelt tweet congratulating him on the big news. Charlotte Flair responded to the tweet and had the following to say to The Master of 619:

"Congratulations @reymysterio we are so happy for you and your family!! 🫶🏻🙏🏻 #familia ❤️"

Mysterio was quick to respond to Charlotte Flair's congratulatory message, as can be seen below:

Here's how fans reacted to Charlotte Flair's tweet congratulating Rey Mysterio

WWE fans couldn't be happier over Mysterio getting inducted into the Hall of Fame this year. The former world champion is a generational talent who has entertained fans all over the world in a career spanning decades.

Here's how fans reacted to The Queen's tweet:

Mysterio is a two-time World Heavyweight Champion and a former WWE Champion. His biggest accomplishment came in early 2006 when he won the Royal Rumble match and went on to headline WrestleMania 22 against Randy Orton and Kurt Angle.

At the mega event, Mysterio defeated the two fellow legends to win the World Heavyweight title in his quest to honor the legacy of Eddie Guerrero.

The 48-year-old will seemingly face his son Dominik at this year's WrestleMania. A loss to his son would be the perfect send-off for the WWE veteran on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

