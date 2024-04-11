Charlotte Flair sends a message after Roman Reigns hugs Paul Heyman in heartbreaking WrestleMania XL moment

Charlotte Flair has commented on the video of Roman Reigns' emotional embrace with Paul Heyman after losing the Undisputed WWE Universal Title.

The Queen is currently out of action due to an injury she suffered in December 2023 while wrestling Asuka on an episode of WWE SmackDown. The injury has put her out of action for about nine months.

On Night Two of WrestleMania XL, Roman Reigns lost the Undisputed WWE Universal Title to his arch-nemesis Cody Rhodes. After the loss, Reigns headed to the backstage area with The Rock and Paul Heyman while the capacity crowd celebrated with Cody Rhodes. Mere seconds before entering the Gorilla Position, Reigns and Heyman shared a hug in a heartfelt moment. The video was later shared on WWE's official Instagram handle and received a response from none other than Charlotte Flair.

The Queen reacted to the post with different emojis, as you can view in the screenshot below.

Charlotte's reply (via WWE's Instagram)

What does Ric Flair think of Roman Reigns as a performer?

Charlotte's dad and WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is a big fan of The Tribal Chief. In an appearance on The Daily Ticket, the legend had much to say about Reigns and The Queen. He heaped massive praise on the WWE duo. Here's what The Nature Boy said:

"Roman Reigns. I think Roman is great, but I missed him by 30 years. I'm 75, he's 38. He's done a phenomenal job. He's been the flagship since John [Cena] left. It's a big job being the flagship of that company, especially for the men's division. I think my daughter [Charlotte Flair] is recognized as the flagship for the women's division even though she's injured right now. When she comes back, she will tear the joint down like she always does. Roman has done a phenomenal job." [H/T: Fightful]

Following WrestleMania XL, Reigns shared a post, revealing that he briefly "mourned" his loss to Cody Rhodes. He will likely take a hiatus and return somewhere down the line. Reigns' fans are anxiously waiting for him to make a big comeback and win championship gold once again.

