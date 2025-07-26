  • home icon
  • Charlotte Flair sends two-word message after Alexa Bliss busts her nose open on WWE SmackDown

Charlotte Flair sends two-word message after Alexa Bliss busts her nose open on WWE SmackDown

By Abhilash Mendhe
Published Jul 26, 2025 04:44 GMT
Bliss and Flair confronting Raquel on SmackDown
Bliss and Flair confronting Raquel on SmackDown [Credits: WWE.com]

Charlotte Flair has sent a message following the events of WWE SmackDown, where Alexa Bliss got busted open in a match. The Queen is looking forward to the highly anticipated Women's Tag Team Title match at SummerSlam 2025.

On SmackDown, Alexa Bliss took on Roxanne Perez in a singles match. At one point, Raquel Rodriguez came out and attacked Charlotte. Bliss responded by diving onto her off the top rope, but she busted her nose in the process.

Charlotte Flair has now posted a photo of herself and Bliss from SmackDown, with the latter's nose injury clearly visible. Check out the post HERE.

"1 week."

At The Biggest Party of the Summer, Charlotte and Alexa Bliss will challenge for Raquel and Roxanne's Women's Tag Team Titles. The newly formed tag team has been a massive hit with the WWE Universe so far, and fans want nothing but to see them win the Women's Tag Team Titles at SummerSlam 2025.

Charlotte Flair's run as a mid-card act is seemingly going well so far. She spent the better part of her main roster run as a main event star, to the point that the WWE Universe had had enough of her hogging the spotlight. She has received a positive response ever since she started teaming up with Bliss.

