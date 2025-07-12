Charlotte Flair sends a two-word message to Alexa Bliss after she picks up a vital win on WWE SmackDown before Evolution

Charlotte Flair sent a two-word message to Alexa Bliss after the latter picked up a huge win on this week's SmackDown. The duo will team up at WWE Evolution 2025.

They will challenge for the Women's Tag Team Championship in a Fatal Four-way Match against the current champions, Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez, NXT's Sol Ruca & Zaria, and RAW's Kairi Sane & Asuka. Tonight, on SmackDown, there was a similar four-way match featuring one woman from each team.

On X, Flair sent a two-word message to Bliss, who won the Fatal Four-way Match on SmackDown, defeating Perez, Sane, and Ruca. Alexa pinned Sane after hitting her with the Sister Abigail DDT.

"WE WON @AlexaBlissWWE …" wrote Charlotte Flair.

Check out Charlotte Flair's post on X after Bliss' win:

Flair played a crucial role in Bliss' win on SmackDown. A brawl between Raquel Rodriguez and Zaria broke out, as Rodriguez single-handedly took out the NXT star and hit Asuka with a big boot. The Queen then dumped the Judgment Day member over the commentary table, allowing Bliss to pick up the win.

Flair is a former one-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion. Meanwhile, her tag team partner, Alexa, is a three-time Women's Tag Team Champion. The two will look to co-exist at Evolution and dethrone The Judgment Day.

