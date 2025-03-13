Charlotte Flair sends two-word message to the WWE Universe ahead of SmackDown

The 2025 Women's Royal Rumble match winner, Charlotte Flair, seems to be excited about WWE's upcoming European tour. She dropped a message ahead of Friday's episode of SmackDown, which will emanate from Barcelona, Spain.

Ad

Flair made her triumphant return from a devastating knee injury during this year's Royal Rumble match. She entered the bout at number 27, eliminating four superstars en route to earning a title shot at WrestleMania 41. She chose Tiffany Stratton and has made the WWE Women's Champion's life a living hell.

Before the March 14 episode of SmackDown in Barcelona, The Queen announced her arrival in Spain with a two-word message. On X/Twitter, Flair wrote:

Ad

Trending

"¡buen día!"

Cody Rhodes' uncle is a WWE Hall of Famer. More details HERE.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The message simply means "Good Day" in Spanish. Charlotte Flair appears excited for WWE's first televised show in Spain. She is one of 12 WWE Superstars advertised to appear in Barcelona, along with Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, LA Knight, Tiffany Stratton, Damian Priest, Gunther, Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Kevin Owens, The Miz, and Carmelo Hayes.

For those not in Spain, SmackDown's schedule is a little different. Its start time on March 14 is 3:00 PM EST.

Ad

Charlotte Flair back in action on Friday's SmackDown

Following Charlotte Flair's assault on Tiffany Stratton last Friday on SmackDown, Byron Saxton got a hold of her backstage. Flair said it wasn't a blindsided attack since she warned the WWE Women's Championship about the fun and games being over.

The Queen also took a shot at the women's locker room, calling its stars soft for not being able to handle her return. B-Fab interrupted the legend and defended her peers. Flair then challenged the upstart to a match in Barcelona.

Ad

The match against B-Fab will be Flair's first bout since her win at Royal Rumble. It's also her first one-on-one bout since injuring her knee on the December 8, 2023, episode of SmackDown in a match against Asuka.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback