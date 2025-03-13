  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Charlotte Flair
  • Charlotte Flair sends two-word message to the WWE Universe ahead of SmackDown

Charlotte Flair sends two-word message to the WWE Universe ahead of SmackDown

By JP David
Modified Mar 13, 2025 13:44 GMT
Charlotte Flair is a SmackDown star. (Photo: WWE.com)
Charlotte Flair is a SmackDown star (Photo source: wwe.com)

The 2025 Women's Royal Rumble match winner, Charlotte Flair, seems to be excited about WWE's upcoming European tour. She dropped a message ahead of Friday's episode of SmackDown, which will emanate from Barcelona, Spain.

Ad

Flair made her triumphant return from a devastating knee injury during this year's Royal Rumble match. She entered the bout at number 27, eliminating four superstars en route to earning a title shot at WrestleMania 41. She chose Tiffany Stratton and has made the WWE Women's Champion's life a living hell.

Before the March 14 episode of SmackDown in Barcelona, The Queen announced her arrival in Spain with a two-word message. On X/Twitter, Flair wrote:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"¡buen día!"

Cody Rhodes' uncle is a WWE Hall of Famer. More details HERE.

Ad

The message simply means "Good Day" in Spanish. Charlotte Flair appears excited for WWE's first televised show in Spain. She is one of 12 WWE Superstars advertised to appear in Barcelona, along with Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, LA Knight, Tiffany Stratton, Damian Priest, Gunther, Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Kevin Owens, The Miz, and Carmelo Hayes.

For those not in Spain, SmackDown's schedule is a little different. Its start time on March 14 is 3:00 PM EST.

Ad

Charlotte Flair back in action on Friday's SmackDown

Following Charlotte Flair's assault on Tiffany Stratton last Friday on SmackDown, Byron Saxton got a hold of her backstage. Flair said it wasn't a blindsided attack since she warned the WWE Women's Championship about the fun and games being over.

The Queen also took a shot at the women's locker room, calling its stars soft for not being able to handle her return. B-Fab interrupted the legend and defended her peers. Flair then challenged the upstart to a match in Barcelona.

Ad
youtube-cover

The match against B-Fab will be Flair's first bout since her win at Royal Rumble. It's also her first one-on-one bout since injuring her knee on the December 8, 2023, episode of SmackDown in a match against Asuka.

Quick Links

Edited by Pratik Singh
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी