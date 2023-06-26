Charlotte Flair shares emotional moment with young fans [PHOTO]

Charlotte Flair recently shared an emotional moment with her young fans at a WWE live event.

Charlotte Flair is one of the greatest women's wrestlers of all time. The multi-time champion has been one of the best in-ring performers in the company. She has already had a legendary career in WWE and is an inspiration to many young girls aspiring to become a Superstar in the company someday.

Recently, Charlotte made her WWE return and made it be known that she was interested in challenging for Asuka's title. Given that she is back in the company, the Queen is already back doing house shows.

Recently Charlotte defeated Bayley at a WWE live event that was held in Mobile, Alabama. After winning the match, Flair took a few moments to pose with her young fans. She even held up the signage that the young girls made.

She even went a step further and shared an emotional message for the young girls.

"My heart strings thank you little Queens."

You can check out the tweet below:

Charlotte Flair also thanked the amazing crowd

Charlotte didn't just send an emotional message for the young girls at ringside. She also took to social media following her victory to thank the crowd for their amazing support.

She also indicated that she had a street fight with Bayley in her tweet.

"Thank you #WWEMobile amazing crowd STREET FIGHT Baaaaby @itsBayleyWWE."

This was Charlotte's first live event match since her return. The former SmackDown Women's Champion recently defeated Lacey Evans on SmackDown. Although Charlotte is campaigning for a match against Asuka, it has not yet been made official. It will be interesting to see if their match will get added to WWE Money in the Bank at the last minute.

Do you think Charlotte Flair will be able to recapture the Women's title? Sound off in the comments section.

Recommended Video Cm Punk's AEW Controversy Explained

Poll : 0 votes