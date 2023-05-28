Charlotte Flair shares interesting reaction after 41-year-old superstar's unpredictable win at WWE Night of Champions

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair shared an interesting reaction after Asuka's unpredictable win at Night of Champions.

At the premium live event, Asuka faced Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship. Despite having the upper hand initially, The EST of WWE lost her title when The Empress of Tomorrow attacked Belair with the mist.

The Queen was last seen inside the ring at Night One of the WrestleMania 39 Premium Live Event, where she put her SmackDown Women's Championship on the line. The same night Flair lost the title to the Women's Royal Rumble match winner, Rhea Ripley.

Taking to social media, The Queen recently reacted to Asuka's win against Belair with two emojis (clown and crown).

Charlotte Flair shared her honest opinion on Rhea Ripley's character

Charlotte Flair recently shared her honest opinion on Rhea Ripley's current character in the company.

While speaking in an interview with Boardroom, The Queen mentioned that The Eradicator's current gimmick is not necessarily a heel. Rather her character is more on the edgy side.

"Rhea's character isn't necessarily arrogant; it's edgy. It's cool. She's not a heel. You want to portray her as a star; you don't want to label her as a good or bad guy," The Queen said.

She further stated how difficult it was for her to bring out Ripley's character in front of the audience at WrestleMania 39.

"Knowing that, I could make that come to life was such a great challenge for me as a performer and where I'm at. That's when it gets fun, I'm outta my head just changing some of the things up that I would naturally do in a match. It was a great challenge; I don't know how else to put it without giving away the magic [laughs]," she added.

It would be exciting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Charlotte Flair.

