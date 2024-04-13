Charlotte Flair shares positive update amid injury recovery

Charlotte Flair provided another update on her recovery from left knee surgery back in January.

The Queen has been sidelined since December when she suffered a left knee injury during a match against Asuka on SmackDown. She was diagnosed with a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus, and underwent surgery to fix the injury a month later.

Flair was expected to be out for at least nine months, which means she could return later this year as long as there aren't any setbacks during rehab. She recently posted an update about her recovery while working out in Tulum, Mexico with her husband Andrade.

"I keep hearing about the set back, tunnel vision only 👊👁️💪," Flair wrote.

You can check out her Instagram post below:

Flair even also to some fans who thought it was bad for her to wear high heels during her appearance on a Fanatics Live stream at WWE World in Philadelphia last weekend. She said her doctor had approved of her wearing heels and that her knee was feeling good.

"Knee feels good. Walking. Actually, I saw my doctor this morning on the elevator, like who actually performed the surgery. He was like, 'Actually, the heels are okay because of the elevation,' and I was like, 'See, I told all you guys that were like, why are you in heels?'" said Flair [H/T POST Wrestling]

Charlotte Flair continues to make progress on her return from the first major injury of her career and the WWE Universe will hope they can see her return to WWE television at the earliest.

Charlotte Flair is unsure if she wants to return as face or heel

During her appearance on Fanatics Live steam auctioning items at WWE World, Charlotte Flair was asked about returning as a babyface or a heel. She's unsure if she wants to return as a protagonist since she's used to being a heel for the majority of her career.

"I just can't decide, when I go back, if I really wanna give this good guy role a legitimate chance because I'm really overcoming something that I never have experienced. Or do I come back and just go full-blown bad again? Or can I just change every week back and forth?" Flair wondered. [H/T POST Wrestling]

If the timeline of her recovery is accurate, Flair could be back on WWE television as early as September. However, that will depend on her rehab and how the knee is holding up with the multiple ligament tears.

