Charlotte Flair shares surprising moment with former champion moments after disrespecting her

Charlotte Flair disrespected a former champion tonight on SmackDown. Just after, The Queen shared a surprising moment with her.

Ad

Charlotte Flair has been involved in a bit of a rivalry with Alexa Bliss as of late. These two women competed in a Queen of the Ring fatal four-way match against Alba Fyre and Candice LeRae. During the match, Flair had the Figure Eight locked in on Alba Fyre, but before she could tap out, Bliss pinned Candice LeRae to advance in the tournament. As a result, the two women had an intense staredown that teased a future clash. In the weeks that followed, both women made it clear that they were not friends.

Ad

Trending

After it was announced on RAW that Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez would defend the Women's Tag Team Championship against three other teams, Nick Aldis informed Flair that she would be teaming up tonight against the Secret Hervice, Michin, and B-Fab.

During the match, Flair climbed the top turnbuckle to hit her moonsault. When she got on top, she patted Alexa Bliss on the head before hitting the move. Chelsea Green then distracted Flair while Bliss hit her signature Twisted Bliss for the win. After the match, Flair ran and hugged Bliss in a surprising moment before recomposing herself.

Ad

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss will be able to win the Women's Tag Team Championship at WWE Evolution.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More

One wrong move ended Big E's career - Watch Here!