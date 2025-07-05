Charlotte Flair shares surprising moment with former champion moments after disrespecting her

Charlotte Flair disrespected a former champion tonight on SmackDown. Just after, The Queen shared a surprising moment with her.
Charlotte Flair has been involved in a bit of a rivalry with Alexa Bliss as of late. These two women competed in a Queen of the Ring fatal four-way match against Alba Fyre and Candice LeRae. During the match, Flair had the Figure Eight locked in on Alba Fyre, but before she could tap out, Bliss pinned Candice LeRae to advance in the tournament. As a result, the two women had an intense staredown that teased a future clash. In the weeks that followed, both women made it clear that they were not friends.
After it was announced on RAW that Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez would defend the Women's Tag Team Championship against three other teams, Nick Aldis informed Flair that she would be teaming up tonight against the Secret Hervice, Michin, and B-Fab.
During the match, Flair climbed the top turnbuckle to hit her moonsault. When she got on top, she patted Alexa Bliss on the head before hitting the move. Chelsea Green then distracted Flair while Bliss hit her signature Twisted Bliss for the win. After the match, Flair ran and hugged Bliss in a surprising moment before recomposing herself.
It will be interesting to see if Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss will be able to win the Women's Tag Team Championship at WWE Evolution.
One wrong move ended Big E's career - Watch Here!