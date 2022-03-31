"I didn't grow up a WWE fan" - Charlotte Flair reveals what made her join the wrestling business

Current SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair has revealed that she was never a wrestling fan during her childhood.

Charlotte Flair will face former UFC Champion Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 38 with the women's gold on the line. Though there has been no official statement yet, chances are that the two wrestlers will main event Night One of the Show of Shows.

Speaking to CBS Sports' Shakiel Mahjouri, the Queen revealed that she got into wrestling out of respect for her father Ric Flair's work.

"I didn't grow up a WWE fan. I didn't grow up a wrestling fan. Everyone just assumes because my dad is who he is. I didn't get in the business until super late. It's more just about respect. Like when I had my match against Trish at SummerSlam, it wasn't the inner child in me, it was more what Trish meant to the business, and she came back to want to wrestle me, so I have to live up to her expectation. So it's never like a little kid moment. It's more like these moments that cause pressure. [1:17 onwards]

Ric Flair's daughter also revealed that she got more connected to the wrestling business after interacting with the talents on the roster.

"My dad was my role model. My dad's a wrestler. So my moments that I've learned to have my inner child are through the relationships and the bonding I've made with the talent and what they have shared with me," Charlotte said. [2:45 onwards]

You can watch the full video below:

Charlotte Flair not proud of her WWE run

The Queen has stated that there are a lot of moments in her WWE career that she is not proud of.

In an interview with Graham Matthews of Bleacher Report, Flair stated that she is not happy about the fact that she dropped the title a number of times during her career. The 35-year-old said that her losing effort against Bayley on an episode of RAW is one of her favorite matches.

"There’s a lot of title runs I’m not proud of just because I didn’t do anything with it, but when you look at it, it’s multiple feuds with multiple women that I dropped the title to," Charlotte Flair revealed. "One of my favorite matches of all time was a main event on Raw where I dropped the title to Bayley in 2017." [H/T - Bleacher Report]

Who do you think will emerge victorious at WrestleMania 38? Charlotte Flair or Ronda Rousey? Sound off below!

