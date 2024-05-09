Charlotte Flair shows off new short-haired look during WWE hiatus

Charlotte Flair has shared a new look amid her WWE absence. The Queen is now sporting short hair.

Charlotte has been on the shelf due to a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus she suffered in late 2023 during a match against Asuka on an episode of SmackDown. During her hiatus, she has been sharing pictures and videos for fans who are anxiously waiting for her big return.

In a new post, Charlotte Flair can be seen showing off her new look with short hair. She also wondered whether she should keep the short hair or go for longer hair.

"Short or Long???? 💇‍♀️ We went a little shorter, I need your help!!" Flair wrote.

Check out the pictures below:

Charlotte Flair on her WWE return

It looks like Flair might return to WWE TV sooner rather than later.

Earlier this year, she spoke with Power Lunch on CNBC and opened up about her recovery. Here's what she said:

"I’m six weeks out Thursday. I’m ahead of schedule and every day all I can think about is returning back to the ring, especially with all the excitement of The Rock, going to Netflix, WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia, all I can think about is getting back and winning that number 15," Flair said. [H/T F4WOnline]

Flair is one of the biggest female stars ever to step foot in the ring, whether in WWE or pro wrestling. The Queen has done everything in the business and has a long road ahead as a superstar. Her accomplishments include six RAW Women's Championship reigns and seven SmackDown Women's Championship reigns.

Flair boasts a massive following across the globe, and her ardent fans are excited to see her make a huge return in the near future. She would definitely love to win another women's title once she fully recovers.

