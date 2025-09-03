Charlotte Flair shows off stunning new look ahead of WWE SmackDown

Charlotte Flair recently showed off her stunning new look ahead of the upcoming edition of Friday Night SmackDown. The Queen has been an integral part of the blue brand since her return from injury earlier this year at the Royal Rumble.The 39-year-old and her tag team partner, Alexa Bliss, are currently engaged in a rivalry with The Green Regime. The heel faction has its eyes set on Flair and Bliss' WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. The feud is likely to continue on the September 5 edition of the blue brand.Ahead of the show, Charlotte Flair took to her Instagram account to share pictures of herself in a stunning new look. The veteran had her long blonde hair tied back and swept to one side. She could be seen wearing a black double-breasted blazer paired with a white shirt and a tie.&quot;I always wear the pants 👖💋🖤,&quot; she wrote. You can check out the Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWWE championship match featuring Charlotte Flair was called off due to injuryCharlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss were set to defend the Women's Tag Team Championship against Piper Niven and Alba Fyre last week on the blue brand.However, moments before the show, Nick Aldis announced that Chelsea Green would replace Niven. Unfortunately, the match had to be called off after the heels injured Flair in an assault during the champions' entrance.The WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match was replaced with a singles bout between Alexa Bliss and Chelsea Green. The contest ended with one half of the Women's Tag Team Champions securing a pinfall win with a rollup. However, The Green Regime attacked her after the contest ended.Charlotte Flair limped her way to the squared circle in an attempt to save her tag team partner, only to get taken out herself as well. Chelsea Green and her Secret Hervice have looked dominant against the champions. It remains to be seen if they can dethrone Flair and Bliss moving forward.