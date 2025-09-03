  • home icon
  • WWE
  Charlotte Flair shows off stunning new look ahead of WWE SmackDown

Charlotte Flair shows off stunning new look ahead of WWE SmackDown

By Ankit Verma
Published Sep 03, 2025 20:13 GMT
Charlotte Flair on SmackDown (Picture courtesy: WWE.com)
Charlotte Flair on SmackDown (Picture courtesy: WWE.com)

Charlotte Flair recently showed off her stunning new look ahead of the upcoming edition of Friday Night SmackDown. The Queen has been an integral part of the blue brand since her return from injury earlier this year at the Royal Rumble.

The 39-year-old and her tag team partner, Alexa Bliss, are currently engaged in a rivalry with The Green Regime. The heel faction has its eyes set on Flair and Bliss' WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. The feud is likely to continue on the September 5 edition of the blue brand.

Ahead of the show, Charlotte Flair took to her Instagram account to share pictures of herself in a stunning new look. The veteran had her long blonde hair tied back and swept to one side. She could be seen wearing a black double-breasted blazer paired with a white shirt and a tie.

"I always wear the pants 👖💋🖤," she wrote.

You can check out the Instagram post below:

WWE championship match featuring Charlotte Flair was called off due to injury

Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss were set to defend the Women's Tag Team Championship against Piper Niven and Alba Fyre last week on the blue brand.

However, moments before the show, Nick Aldis announced that Chelsea Green would replace Niven. Unfortunately, the match had to be called off after the heels injured Flair in an assault during the champions' entrance.

The WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match was replaced with a singles bout between Alexa Bliss and Chelsea Green. The contest ended with one half of the Women's Tag Team Champions securing a pinfall win with a rollup. However, The Green Regime attacked her after the contest ended.

Charlotte Flair limped her way to the squared circle in an attempt to save her tag team partner, only to get taken out herself as well. Chelsea Green and her Secret Hervice have looked dominant against the champions. It remains to be seen if they can dethrone Flair and Bliss moving forward.

Ankit Verma

Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.

He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.

Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.

When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket.

Edited by Ankit Verma
