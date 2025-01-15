Charlotte Flair spotted backstage at WWE show; huge return on the cards after 14 months?

Charlotte Flair was present backstage at a recent WWE show, which will surely lead to chatter about her potentially returning to the promotion after over a year. The Queen attended this week's NXT as per her recent social media activity.

Flair hasn't competed in WWE since December 2023 after she suffered a torn ACL in her match against Asuka during their match on SmackDown. This unforeseen injury put her on the shelf, so much so she hasn't wrestled in 14 months.

Though there were rumors in between that Charlotte Flair was gearing up for a return, things didn't pan out as predicted. Amid this, Flair has fueled chatter of her return with a recent social media post. A couple of hours back, The Queen took to her X (formerly Twitter) account to post a backstage picture from this week's NXT, where she was clicked with the up-and-coming stars Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend.

"Some girls want to be a princess when they grow up, I wanted to be in a bad b**ch girl gang," tweeted Flair.

Vince Russo thinks Charlotte Flair could return to face Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 41

A few days back on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo predicted who could face Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41. Russo explained that since a stage like 'Mania would warrant a high-profile opponent, either Charlotte Flair or Becky Lynch could return to challenge Ripley.

"I would have to think it’s gotta be Charlotte or Becky because those are the only two that are gonna mean anything. Bianca Belair, maybe? But she’s doing the thing with Naomi now. I would think that Charlotte and Becky are the only two that make sense," he said.

With Royal Rumble 2025 just over a couple of weeks away, there's a chance WWE could bring back The Queen during the women's Rumble match. Charlotte Flair previously won the gimmick match in 2020, following which she went on to defeat Rhea Ripley for the NXT Women's Championship at WrestleMania 36.

