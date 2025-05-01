Charlotte Flair spotted with Shane McMahon

Charlotte Flair is up and about after her loss at WrestleMania 41 and was seen talking to Shane McMahon. The latter, meanwhile, has been away from WWE for quite some time.
In a video that has emerged, the two were seen talking.
Charlotte Flair and Shane McMahon both have one thing in common, other than their time in WWE - their very prolific fathers in the form of Ric Flair and Vince McMahon. What the two were saying to each other is unclear but they were in a deep conversation, as shown in the video below. Both were in attendance for Game 5 between the LA Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves in Los Angeles. They were talking to each other and then with Alex Rodriguez before the game.
Shane McMahon was last seen in WWE at WrestleMania 39, where he suffered an injury while trying to wrestle The Miz. Since then, the star has not been back in the company or appeared on-screen. Whether he will return in the future or not remains to be seen.
Meanwhile, Charlotte Flair, after her loss to Tiffany Stratton, will have to find her place in the company once again, and this time without being the champion.