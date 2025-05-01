Charlotte Flair spotted with Shane McMahon

Charlotte Flair is up and about after her loss at WrestleMania 41 and was seen talking to Shane McMahon. The latter, meanwhile, has been away from WWE for quite some time.

Ad

In a video that has emerged, the two were seen talking.

Charlotte Flair and Shane McMahon both have one thing in common, other than their time in WWE - their very prolific fathers in the form of Ric Flair and Vince McMahon. What the two were saying to each other is unclear but they were in a deep conversation, as shown in the video below. Both were in attendance for Game 5 between the LA Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves in Los Angeles. They were talking to each other and then with Alex Rodriguez before the game.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Shane McMahon was last seen in WWE at WrestleMania 39, where he suffered an injury while trying to wrestle The Miz. Since then, the star has not been back in the company or appeared on-screen. Whether he will return in the future or not remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, Charlotte Flair, after her loss to Tiffany Stratton, will have to find her place in the company once again, and this time without being the champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More