  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Charlotte Flair spotted with Shane McMahon

Charlotte Flair spotted with Shane McMahon

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified May 01, 2025 04:17 GMT
The stars were seen together (Credit: WWE.com)
The stars were seen together (Credit: WWE.com)

Charlotte Flair is up and about after her loss at WrestleMania 41 and was seen talking to Shane McMahon. The latter, meanwhile, has been away from WWE for quite some time.

Ad

In a video that has emerged, the two were seen talking.

Charlotte Flair and Shane McMahon both have one thing in common, other than their time in WWE - their very prolific fathers in the form of Ric Flair and Vince McMahon. What the two were saying to each other is unclear but they were in a deep conversation, as shown in the video below. Both were in attendance for Game 5 between the LA Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves in Los Angeles. They were talking to each other and then with Alex Rodriguez before the game.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Shane McMahon was last seen in WWE at WrestleMania 39, where he suffered an injury while trying to wrestle The Miz. Since then, the star has not been back in the company or appeared on-screen. Whether he will return in the future or not remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, Charlotte Flair, after her loss to Tiffany Stratton, will have to find her place in the company once again, and this time without being the champion.

About the author
Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Twitter icon

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications