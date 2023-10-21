Charlotte Flair stopped from 15th women's title; Smackdown match sees immense controversy

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Charlotte Flair challenged IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship. The match, however, didn't end without some controversy.

During the bout, The Queen took down her opponent with a chop. The Genius of the Sky sent the 14-time women's champion into the turnbuckle but ate a big boot. Bayley then grabbed Flair's legs while she was on the apron. IYO SKY sent her to the floor and took her out with a suicide dive at ringside.

The champion hit a missile dropkick for a two-count. Charlotte Flair hit an enzuigiri in the corner. IYO tried to take her down with a hurricanrana, but Charlotte caught her on the floor and dropped her face first into the ring apron. Back in the ring, the two stars ended up on the top turnbuckle. The Genius of the Sky planted the challenger with a sit-out powerbomb off the ropes.

IYO SKY then hit the double knees in the corner for a two-count. Later, Charlotte hit her with a series of chops and slammed her on the mat with a fallaway slam. In the end, Charlotte hit IYO with a spear and went for the cover, but Baley placed the latter's legs on the ropes, breaking the pin.

Charlotte Flair attacked The Role Model at ringside, and after she went back in the ring, Dakota Kai distracted the referee. Charlotte then speared IYO SKY while she was holding the belt, and the champion pinned her to retain the title.

Would Charlotte Flair break Ric Flair and John Cena's 16 world title record? Sound off in the comments below!

