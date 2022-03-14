"I'm always looking for ways to get better" – Charlotte Flair aims to keep evolving as a WWE Superstar

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair spoke about what's next in her career.

Since making her WWE debut on NXT in 2012, Flair has taken the women's division and the entire company by storm. Charlotte has captured championship gold on RAW, SmackDown, and NXT on multiple occasions.

Despite all her success, she's still looking for ways to improve in & out of the ring. During a recent conversation with Josh Martinez on Superstar Crossover, Charlotte spoke of always thinking of ways to better herself as a WWE Superstar:

“I know, everyone keeps asking me that, but I don’t look at it that way. I’m still someone that’s like, ‘man, how do I get better? Should I change up my robe, work on my promo skills?’ I'm still that talent that has that chip on their shoulder. ‘What have I got to do to make it?’ You'd never hear me say that on a promo on RAW or SmackDown. But I think behind scenes, I'm always looking for ways to get better or ways to prove myself. So to say what's there to do next? I don’t know.” (H/T - Wresting Inc)

Given the many accolades Flair has obtained in recent years, it could be argued that she may one day be considered the greatest women's wrestler of all time.

Charlotte Flair reveals a surprising part of her personality

Despite appearing on TV week in week out as a dominant badass, Charlotte Flair shed light on the side of her personality that may surprise her fans.

In a 2021 interview with Laura Schreffler of Haute Living, Charlotte spoke of how nervous she gets in crowded situations:

"I can be super shy! I get nervous in crowds (except when wrestling) and I’m really a homebody. I enjoy small group dinners and ice cream. A lot of people can mistake me for my character and occasionally I get 'oh you’re really nice in real life!'" (H/T - Haute Living)

Although Charlotte Flair portrays a larger-than-life character effortlessly, it's welcome to find out that even the most confident people feel anxious in everyday situations, a trait that many can relate to.

