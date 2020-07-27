Charlotte Flair talks about her 'demotion' in WWE

Charlotte Flair is arguably the greatest female Superstar in WWE today. While Becky Lynch might have surpassed The Queen in terms of popularity, there is no denying that Charlotte Flair has been able to consistently stay at the top for the longest time.

The former RAW Women's Champion Charlotte Flair won the 2020 Women's Royal Rumble. Instead of going after the RAW or SmackDown Champion, she chose to challenge NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley.

The two women had a stellar match at WrestleMania 36 with Charlotte Flair becoming a 2-time NXT Women's Champion. She lost the title to Io Shirai at NXT TakeOver: In Your House.

While Charlotte Flair's move to NXT was done in order to get more eyeballs to the black and gold brand, many fans believed that she had been 'demoted'. On being asked on the Pro Wrestling Illustrated podcast if she felt it was a demotion, she didn't agree.

Charlotte Flair on her move to NXT

Charlotte Flair looked at going back to NXT as a full circle of her career. She said that just the fact that the NXT Women's Championship was defended at the grandest stage of them all is mind-blowing.

“I don’t look at anything as a demotion. I just look, here I am full circle in my career, like the fact that the NXT Title was defended at WrestleMania still kinda blows my mind. Because I went through those steps of going through FCW to NXT, from Tampa to Orlando, having those first TakeOvers, traveling outside of Florida to now you’re telling me the NXT Title is defended at WrestleMania? I took so much pride in that. For me, it was not looking at it as okay, you’re going to NXT, it’s like okay, NXT’s now on USA, this is legitimately a third brand, and we have to treat it as a third equal brand.” (H/T: Wrestlezone)

The multi-time Women's Champion has been out of action since she was 'injured' on RAW. The original plans were for her to return at SummerSlam, but that may not be happening.

Charlotte Flair has reportedly landed a TV deal and will likely be away from WWE for quite some time.