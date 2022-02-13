"Second greatest athlete in the company" - Charlotte Flair taunts SmackDown Superstar

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair has dubbed Naomi as the second best athlete in WWE.

The most decorated woman in WWE history was put to the test on SmackDown in her championship match against Naomi. The two women battled for almost 20 minutes to determine who would walk out with the SmackDown Women's Championship heading into WrestleMania. Charlotte finally emerged as the victor when she planted Naomi with the Natural Selection for the win.

Charlotte was on Talking Smack and spoke to WWE correspondent Megan Morant after her successful title defense. The Queen put Naomi over, stating that she was a premium athlete in WWE, second only to the SmackDown Women's Champion. Flair also had some words for her Wrestlemania opponent, Ronda Rousey.

Here's what The Queen had to say:

"Tonight was athlete vs. athlete, and I've always said Naomi was the second greatest athlete in the company. Tonight Ronda saw firsthand why everyone calls me The Opportunity." (from 3:20 onwards)

Speaking about her match at Elimination Chamber, Charlotte said that she was not too worried about it because Rousey had never beaten her.

"I just beat Naomi and Ronda never beat me. That's how I feel," Flair said.

Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey will square off at Elimination Chamber in Tag Team action

WWE announced that Ronda Rousey and Naomi will face off against Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville at Elimination Chamber. The match was made official after this week's SmackDown. As Charlotte beat Naomi, Deville made her way into the ring and started a two-on-one onslaught.

Rousey rushed to the rescue and cleared them out. She almost caught Deville in yet another armbar before Charlotte pulled her out of the ring. The four women will once again cross paths at the Elimination Chamber in Jeddah on February 19.

