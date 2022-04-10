"She can't beat me" - Current champion tears apart Ronda Rousey in a backstage interview 

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair is confident of her chances against Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash.

This week on SmackDown, The Baddest Woman on the Planet demanded a rematch after Flair won their WrestleMania encounter under questionable circumstances. When the Queen responded with an emphatic 'no,' Rousey promised that the match would happen one way or another. She also said that Flair will scream the words 'I Quit.'

On this week's Talking Smack, WWE correspondent Kayla Braxton caught up with The Queen to get her thoughts on Ronda's challenge for the 'I Quit' match at WrestleMania Backlash. Flair mentioned that she was the wrestling royalty, and quitting was not in her DNA. The champion promised to make Ronda Rousey quit during their next encounter.

Here's what Charlotte Flair had to say:

"Well of course she wants a rematch because she didn't win. She lost, she didn't tap me out. I felt the Armbar, I felt the pressure, I didn't tap and I didn't lose. Not only am I the hardest worker, but I am the smartest worker. Ronda couldn't even beat me at Candyland. I even said it earlier, Chess, still couldn't beat me. Checkers, whatever it is. She can't beat me, I'm Charlotte Flair. I don't quit, quitting is not in my DNA. I win, I win at all costs. I won at WrestleMania and I'm gonna make her say, 'I Quit' after she bows down at WrestleMania Backlash." [0:28 - 1:08]

You can watch the full video here:

Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair is the first match announced for WrestleMania Backlash

Despite tapping Charlotte out at WrestleMania, The Rowdy One did not win the title as the ref was knocked out. Ronda Rousey was outraged at this injustice and insisted on a rematch. WWE management made the match official during Talking Smack.

It will be interesting to see how the two women battle it out in an 'I Quit' match at WrestleMania Backlash as they both seek to hold bragging rights over the other.

