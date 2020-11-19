Charlotte Flair teases WWE return with two tweets, makes a big comment about Ronda Rousey

Charlotte Flair last appeared on WWE TV in June earlier this year in an unsuccessful RAW Women's Championship match against Asuka.

The Queen went on to take a rare hiatus from WWE TV, primarily to undergo a surgery to fix an implant issue. However, Charlotte Flair has also been making waves outside the realms of professional wrestling as she recently became the first pro wrestling athlete to sign a deal with VaynerSports Agency.

Charlotte Flair is one of the biggest women's Superstars in the company, and she dropped a massive hint about a possible WWE return on Twitter.

Charlotte Flair tweeted out an old photo of her posing in her in-ring outfit.

Flair then posted another tweet in which she wrote the following: "I miss you"

I miss you — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) November 18, 2020

Reigning RAW Women's Champion Asuka also reacted to Charlotte Flair's tweet:

WWE uploaded the full match between Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair from Survivor Series 2018 on the company website while also putting out a GIF from the match on Twitter.

Charlotte Flair reacted to the tweet and took a shot at Ronda Rousey.

"The night Ronda stopped wanting to be a wrestler, IMO. 👸"

The night Ronda stopped wanting to be a wrestler, IMO. 👸 https://t.co/dVVnwkCFe2 — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) November 18, 2020

As of this writing, Ronda Rousey has yet to respond to Charlotte Flair's comment.

When can we expect to see Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair back in WWE?

Ronda Rousey kicked up quite a storm not too long ago when she attacked the pro wrestling fans and expressed her genuine lack of desire to compete as a wrestler again. Despite the controversial statement rubbing fans the wrong way, Ronda Rousey is still expected to return to WWE.

Ronda Rousey is one of the biggest mainstream attractions in the WWE Women's division, and the company would ideally want her to be available in time for WrestleMania 37.

WWE is still contemplating its options regarding WrestleMania 37 as there is no guarantee whether the promotion would get fans back at the arena. Charlotte Flair is also getting ready for her return, by the looks of it, and a possible Royal Rumble comeback seems like a viable booking decision for the former Women's Champion.

WWE would need all the big names during WrestleMania season, and there aren't any more prominent in the business than Flair and Rousey. We'll keep up updated on the WWE return statuses of Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey.