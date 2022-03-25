Charlotte Flair thinks RAW star is the future of WWE

Charlotte Flair believes Rhea Ripley will have a lengthy career in WWE as one of the company’s top superstars.

Ripley, 25, has already held the RAW Women’s Championship, NXT Women’s Championship, and NXT UK Women’s Championship during her five years in WWE. She also won the Women’s Tag Team Championship with Nikki A.S.H. in 2021.

Speaking to Bleacher Report’s Graham “GSM” Matthews, Flair discussed her victory over Ripley at Money in the Bank 2021. She also praised her former in-ring rival’s ability and predicted more success for her in the future:

“That’s one of my top favorite matches. I took an uninterested crowd and by the end they were chanting, ‘This is awesome!’” Charlotte continued, “She’s the future of the women’s division. I tell her all the time. I have so much respect for her and I know that our paths will cross again.” [11:46-12:13]

Flair’s most notable match against Ripley came in 2020 when she defeated the Aussie for the NXT Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 36. The 20-minute contest took place without any fans in attendance at WWE’s Performance Center due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley’s WrestleMania 38 matches

Charlotte Flair will defend her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Ronda Rousey on Saturday, April 2 in Dallas, Texas. Although it has not been confirmed, the match is a strong contender to main-event the first night of WrestleMania 38.

Rhea Ripley, meanwhile, is set to team up with Liv Morgan in a Fatal 4-Way match for the Women’s Tag Team Championship. Carmella and Queen Zelina are due to defend their titles against Morgan and Ripley, Naomi and Sasha Banks, and Natalya and Shayna Baszler.

The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship bout will take place on the second night of WrestleMania 38 on Sunday, April 3.

