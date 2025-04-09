Charlotte Flair & Tiffany Stratton caused backstage turmoil, believes veteran, with WWE SmackDown segment: "What just happened?" (Exclusive)

Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton raised eyebrows recently after a fiery promo segment on WWE SmackDown. Veteran Journalist Bill Apter shared his thoughts on the segment and also talked about how management reacted to it.

Charlotte is quickly becoming one of the most hated heels on the WWE roster, judging by the fan reaction she got on SmackDown. Her verbal battle with Tiffany Stratton seemingly went off the rails, with both the stars referencing each other's personal lives. Ric Flair's daughter also took a shot a Ludwig Kaiser in the moment, which caught many off-guard.

Speaking on UnSKripted, Bill Apter stated that people in the Gorilla position were also taken aback. He said:

"We all saw what happened. I think, initially, the shock of the fans treating Charlotte like Dominik Mysterio, not letting her talk, not letting her say a word, rattled her. I don't think she was ready for that. (...) In the meantime, Tiffany, whether it was scripted or not, was, you know, throwing some bombs at Charlotte and it seemed that they were now going kind of... freestyling."

He continued:

"And I wasn't sure if I was buying this until at the end when Charlotte made that comment about Ludwig. Then I was told that people in the Gorilla position were like 'Yikes, what just happened?'" [1:10 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen if the segment will cause further problems down the line.

