Charlotte Flair told to "shut up" by 6-time champion after breaking character on Twitter

A current WWE star isn't in a good mood lately, judging by her recent message to Charlotte Flair on Twitter.

WWE Superstar Bayley heaped massive praise on IYO SKY and Flair in her latest tweet. The two women recently competed in a bunch of singles matches for SKY's WWE Women's Championship.

The tweet received a response from Charlotte Flair, who broke character and sent a heartfelt emoji to Bayley. The Role Model wasn't too thrilled with the response and told The Queen to shut up.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

What did Charlotte Flair think of Bayley's 2019 heel turn?

In 2019, Bayley finally embraced her dark side and cemented her heel turn on an episode of WWE SmackDown. The six-time champion has been one of WWE's most entertaining acts since then.

In 2020, Flair had a chat with Daily Star and opened up in detail about Bayley's heel turn. Here's what she had to say:

“I think [having] the opportunity to evolve, and being on camera with her real-life best friend [Banks], and playing off of that, has really given her layers to the character. It has been fun to watch, but I do think that when it’s the two [of] us, it’s very hard to tell that story! It’s like, ‘Am I the bad guy? Are you the bad guy?! But, from afar and as an outsider looking in, it has been great to see her take the ball and run with it because I don’t know [if] that it is a natural fit for her. It is coming across that way, and it’s great.” [H/T Daily Star]

Flair hasn't responded to Bayley's angry message yet on Twitter. It would be interesting to see what she has to say in response to the tweet.

In the comments section below, drop your reactions to Bayley's amusing response to Flair's heartfelt message on Twitter.

Recommended Video The Rock's WWE career was shorter than you think