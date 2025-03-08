Charlotte Flair turning heel after returning to WWE as a face has got her more over, says veteran (Exclusive)

Charlotte Flair was immediately back in the title picture upon her return to WWE at Royal Rumble. While the decision did not sit well with some fans, wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell stated that he likes The Queen's booking since her return.

Ad

Charlotte was on the sidelines for over a year after suffering an injury during her match against Asuka on December 8, 2023. After nearly 14 months, she returned to action at Royal Rumble where she won the 30-woman over-the-top rope elimination match.

The Queen is set to face Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, Dutch Mantell noted that he was impressed with Charlotte Flair's current booking.

Ad

Trending

John Cena's father just broke his silence on his heel turn! More details RIGHT HERE

"I kind of like the way they are presenting Charlotte Flair this time. At least she’s a kicka*s and she’s a good talker." [39:09 - 39:16]

The former WWE manager added that the 14-time women's champion is more over as a heel this time.

"I think Charlotte is actually getting over now, more as a heel than she was before. I think somebody is kinda teaching her how to present herself even without words." [From 40:00 onwards]

Ad

While Charlotte is working as a heel in her feud against Tiffany, she returned at Royal Rumble as a babyface. However, that run didn't last long for The Queen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback