Charlotte Flair has two-word reaction to adorable Halloween costume

Halloween might be over, but Charlotte Flair was just recently admiring fans who dressed up as her for the occasion.

Flair is one of the most popular female WWE Superstars in the world today. She already built a legacy that has some fans calling her the greatest female wrestler of all time. She also has one of the classiest wardrobes in wrestling, so many fans would love to emulate her for Halloween.

The Queen celebrated Halloween on the road in the United Kingdom but appreciated all of her fans who dressed as her in the past few days. She started sharing images and videos on her Instagram stories, and one particular young female fan caught her attention.

"My heart!!!!"

Charlotte Flair might not be popular with the IWC, but she's certainly a favorite of young children. She's an inspiration for them, as shown by the number of fans who dressed up as her for Halloween.

WWE Hall of Famer praises Charlotte Flair

In an interview with Wrestling Inc. last week, WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly called Charlotte Flair a "perfectionist." Holly, who currently works as a producer for WWE, loves working with Flair and had nothing but praise for the 14-time Women's Champion.

"She eats, sleeps, breathes this business," Holly said. "Wrestling is her life. She is a perfectionist. I have had very few conversations about anything other than how she can be better, even though she's already one of the best. And so I think one of the reasons why I may have mentioned her in the past is just that I know that she could make me look better than I really am, and I need all the help I can get."

At just 37 years old, Charlotte likely has several more years left in her WWE career. It won't be surprising if she beats her father's record for most world title wins. Her last title reign ended at WrestleMania 39 against Rhea Ripley.

