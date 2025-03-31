Charlotte Flair undergoes medical procedure following WWE SmackDown

Charlotte Flair recently returned from a career-threatening injury. Following SmackDown, she needed to undergo a medical procedure to ensure her legs remained healthy ahead of WrestleMania.

The former WWE Women's Champion recently shared several videos on her Instagram Story. In the videos, she was seen undergoing a procedure on her legs. It seems like a version of cupping therapy that is used for muscle relaxation and improved blood circulation.

Over the past couple of weeks, The Queen has consistently traveled as part of WWE's Europe Tour. On the latest edition of SmackDown, she beat Michin in a singles match.

Charlotte Flair shared an update on her Instagram

Flair was sidelined in December 2023 after she tore her ACL in a match against Asuka. Hence, she was out of action for more than a year. While she has now recovered from the injury, she has continued to take precautions with her legs.

Charlotte Flair will face Tiffany Stratton for the Women's Championship at WrestleMania

It's hard to believe that WrestleMania is now just under three weeks away. Charlotte Flair will be facing Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship in one of the biggest matches of the weekend.

Flair won the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble match and opted to challenge Stratton. The Buff Barbie won the Women's Title via a Money in the Bank cash-in earlier in the year. The two have since been exchanging jabs, with Flair coming out on top, given her experience in the business.

That said, Stratton has been able to hold her own throughout the feud and could be one of the toughest opponents that Flair has faced in recent years. The former Women's Champion has won the title more times than any woman in the history of WWE. She could add to her already impressive resume if she picks up another win in Las Vegas.

